'Anyone Who Creates Unrest Will Go To Jail': Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa On JNU Row

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday issued a stern warning following reports of alleged sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Monday night, asserting that any attempt to create unrest would be dealt with strictly, emphasising that law and order would not be compromised and those responsible would face legal consequences.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's Statement

"Anyone who creates unrest will go to jail. This is the BJP rule; those who create unrest are absolutely not tolerated here. The place for rioters is in jail," Sirsa said.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sirsa criticised its leadership for questioning the Supreme Court's decision on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. He specifically referred to AAP leader Sanjay Singh, stating, "He claims to respect the Supreme Court, but then adds a 'but'. The demand AAP is making today is similar to what Congress demanded earlier for the release of those involved in the 1984 Sikh massacre. I strongly condemn Sanjay Singh's statement." BJP MLA Harish Khurana expressed confidence that the Delhi Police would take action against those involved in the alleged anti-India slogans.

"I am hopeful that the Delhi Police will take action against those raising anti-India slogans. Those who malign the image of JNU should be identified, and the opposition should also see with whom they are standing. Are they supporting these anti-India activities?" he said.

Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely also condemned the alleged sloganeering, stressing the supremacy of the judiciary. "In this country, no one is above the Supreme Court. Nothing is above the judicial system in this country, and the government is also bound to abide by it. To oppose that justice and engage in mere politics in this manner means you are a threat to the unity and integrity of the country. I condemn those who are trying to divide this country into pieces," he said.

The controversy erupted after the Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots conspiracy case. Following the judgment, an alleged video surfaced on social media showing a group of JNU students reportedly raising slogans against the Prime Minister and Home Minister during a protest. However, JNU Students' Union president Aditi Mishra stated that the protest was an annual event marking the January 5, 2020, campus violence.

