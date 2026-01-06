 Video: 'Kabar Khudegi' Slogans Raised By Left-Wing Students Against PM Modi, Amit Shah On JNU Campus In Support Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam
Left-wing student groups protested at JNU after the Supreme Court denied bail to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, raising anti-Modi slogans. The protest coincided with the anniversary of the 2020 JNU attack and opposition to campus security measures. BJP leaders condemned the protesters as “Urban Naxals,” while the court granted conditional bail to five others.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
'Kabar Khudegi' Slogans Raised By Left-Wing Students Against PM Modi, Amit Shah On JNU Campus In Support Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam | X/ Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: A day when the Supreme Court denied bail to the 2020 Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, protests by left-wing students were reported at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday evening (January 5). Protesters also raised anti-Modi slogans near “Guerilla Dhaba", reported News18.

A group of around 30–40 students raised slogans like “Modi-Shah ki kabar khudegi JNU ki dharti par". These students were affiliated with left-wing organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), as per the report by the media house. Slogans were also raised against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The protest also coincided with the sixth anniversary of the assault on students and teachers at the university by unidentified masked men. The JNU Teachers’ Union (JNUTA) alleged that those who carried out the attack have still remained unidentified. The teachers' union also commemorates the day as a “brutal attack".

As per News18 reports, protests are also underway at the university over the installation of facial recognition technology and magnetic gates in the campus library.

Delhi Riots Case: CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Supreme Court’s Rejection Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam...
Reacting to the protests, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the students who raised anti-Modi slogans as the “tukde ecosystem".

"These slogans chanted by Tukde ecosystem in JNU after Sharjeel Umar denied bail. This is an anti-India bunch of Urban Naxals. But it’s not just them..," Poonawalla said in an X post. He also accused opposition leaders, including Congress's Prithviraj Chavan and CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat, of coming in support of Khalid and Imam.

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari also called the protesters “Urban Naxals".

"Urban Naxals in support of anti-national Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam protested late night in JNU outside Sabarmati Hostel. This is not protest, this appropriation of anti-India thought! Intellectual terrorists can be academics, doctors, or engineers," Bhandari said.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Khalid and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Meanwhile, five others were granted conditional bail by the apex court.

