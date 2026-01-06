'Just Their Frustration': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra On Sloganeering Against PM Modi & Amit Shah At JNU | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday reacted to reported sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), calling it the 'frustration' of those who support terrorists and Naxals. He said action against extremism and recent Supreme Court verdicts have rattled forces that once conspired against the nation.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's Statement

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Some people raise slogans against the nation, religion, verdict of the Supreme Court, in support of Afzal Guru, terrorists, naxals...The naxals, terrorists are being eliminated and those who conspired against Delhi, the Supreme Court has announced its verdict on it, so this is just their frustration..." CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said such slogans should not be raised, but added that similar incidents have happened in the past.

"These kinds of slogans were raised 100 times in the nation in the past 50 years. Though these kinds of slogans should not be raised. They should be very careful in raising slogans," he told ANI.

According to the media reports, the minister's remarks came after a group of JNU students on Monday raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the university campus, following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case about an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence.

It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences as regards these two, though the period of incarceration is continued and long, it does not violate the Constitutional mandate or override the statutory embargo under the laws.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020.

