Madras High Court Reserves Order On CBFC Clearance For Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

Chennai: The release of top Tamil film actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, touted as his final outing before a full-time foray into politics, has run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not clearing the film. The movie was scheduled for a January 9 release ahead of the Pongal festival but that is unlikely now.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders on a petition filed by the film’s producer, KVN Productions LLP, seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a censor certificate. Justice P.T. Asha, after hearing both sides, indicated the order could be pronounced only on January 9, effectively leaving the film’s release in limbo.

The CBFC told the court while an examining committee had initially recommended a U/A 16+ certificate after screening the film in December, the process was stalled following objections raised by one of the committee members. The dissenting member subsequently complained to the CBFC chairperson, prompting a decision to refer the film to a revising committee, as permitted under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

Additional Solicitor General A R L Sundaresan argued the CBFC chairperson was empowered to do so and the court could not intervene in a manner that would prevent the statutory authority from discharging its functions.

The producer, however, questioned the CBFC’s move to escalate the matter. Senior counsel Satish Parasaran argued that the objections of a lone committee member could not outweigh the recommendation of the majority. He said the filmmakers had already complied with all the cuts and modifications suggested by the examining committee and that there was no legal basis to delay certification further.

The uncertainty surrounding Jana Nayagan has drawn added attention as the film marks a turning point in Vijay’s career. The actor, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has announced that he will step away from cinema to focus entirely on politics. With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due this summer, Jana Nayagan is widely seen as Vijay’s cinematic farewell and a significant moment for his fans.