 ‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be CM’: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sparks Leadership Change Speculation | VIDEO
On the day he became Karnataka’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said he does not know how long he will remain in office, triggering fresh leadership change speculation. His remarks come amid a prolonged power tussle with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, even as Congress leaders issued mixed signals, with some backing Siddaramaiah till 2028 and others pushing for an early transition.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The day when he created a record by surpassing former Karnataka Chief Minister Devaraj Urs to become `longest serving CM', Siddaramaiah has fuelled the speculations of leadership change by saying `I don't know how long I am going to be there.'

The statements gained significance in the wake of two month long power transfer tussle between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, where supporters of both the leaders are on the loggerheads and resorting to media war.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Haveri on Wednesday to participate in a government function said that he had survived in politics with blessings of the people. ``No one can survive without the blessings of the people and I have come so far with the blessings of the people. However, I don't know how long I am going to stay here. I am satisfied with the work I have done,'' Siddaramaiah said.

While Siddaramaiah fans in the State were ecstatic over Siddaramaiah creating a new record, the media war between his supporters and D K Shivakumar supporters continued. While Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa said that the Congress would be doomed if Siddaramaiah is sidelined, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said that Siddaramaiah would continue to be the Chief Minister till 2028.

Meanwhile D K Shivakumar supporter and Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussain said that he was still confident that Shivakumar would become Chief Minister in a few days. ``We were hoping that the leadership change would take place by January 9. It may take a few more days and it is likely to happen by January 14, on the eve of auspicious Sankranti,'' he said.

Congress Names DK Shivakumar Assam Observer Amid Ongoing Power Struggle In Karnataka
Congress MLA from Magadi H C Balakrishna went one step ahead and suggested that Siddaramaiah should pave the way for Shivakumar at least now. ``Whatever had to be accomplished is over. At least now, he (Siddaramaiah) should think of giving way as per the promise he made,'' Balakrishna added.

