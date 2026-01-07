‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be CM’: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sparks Leadership Change Speculation | VIDEO

Bengaluru: The day when he created a record by surpassing former Karnataka Chief Minister Devaraj Urs to become `longest serving CM', Siddaramaiah has fuelled the speculations of leadership change by saying `I don't know how long I am going to be there.'
The statements gained significance in the wake of two month long power transfer tussle between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, where supporters of both the leaders are on the loggerheads and resorting to media war.
Siddaramaiah, who was in Haveri on Wednesday to participate in a government function said that he had survived in politics with blessings of the people. ``No one can survive without the blessings of the people and I have come so far with the blessings of the people. However, I don't know how long I am going to stay here. I am satisfied with the work I have done,'' Siddaramaiah said.
While Siddaramaiah fans in the State were ecstatic over Siddaramaiah creating a new record, the media war between his supporters and D K Shivakumar supporters continued. While Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa said that the Congress would be doomed if Siddaramaiah is sidelined, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said that Siddaramaiah would continue to be the Chief Minister till 2028.
Meanwhile D K Shivakumar supporter and Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussain said that he was still confident that Shivakumar would become Chief Minister in a few days. ``We were hoping that the leadership change would take place by January 9. It may take a few more days and it is likely to happen by January 14, on the eve of auspicious Sankranti,'' he said.
Congress MLA from Magadi H C Balakrishna went one step ahead and suggested that Siddaramaiah should pave the way for Shivakumar at least now. ``Whatever had to be accomplished is over. At least now, he (Siddaramaiah) should think of giving way as per the promise he made,'' Balakrishna added.