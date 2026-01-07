 Congress Names DK Shivakumar Assam Observer Amid Ongoing Power Struggle In Karnataka
The Congress has appointed observers for several poll-bound states ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been named an observer for Assam, a move that has drawn attention amid an ongoing power tussle within the Karnataka unit. Senior party leaders have been assigned responsibilities across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar |

The Congress on Wednesday appointed observers for several poll-bound states, a move that has drawn attention in Karnataka as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was given a key organisational role amid an ongoing power tussle within the state unit.

According to a statement issued by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointments in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, has been appointed as an observer for Assam along with former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Jharkhand minister Bandhu Tirkey. His appointment comes at a time when the Congress in Karnataka continues to witness internal power dynamics between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, making the decision politically significant.

For Kerala, the party has named former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, former Karnataka minister KJ George, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar as observers.

Former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin have been appointed observers for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman, former Bihar MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Prakash Joshi will oversee party affairs in West Bengal.

The appointment of senior leaders as observers is seen as part of the Congress’ strategy to strengthen organisational coordination and election preparedness in key states ahead of the polls.

