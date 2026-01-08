West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Rescues 2 Bengal Migrant Workers Jailed Illegally In Maharashtra

Abhishek Banerjee |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had rescued two migratory workers from Maharashtra who were sent to jail illegally.

Talking to the media, the migratory workers mentioned that they were in jail for seven months and thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee for helping them to return to Bengal.

Notably, during Banerjee’s visit to Asit Sarkar’s residence at Tapan in South Dinajpur, Goutam Barman (BJP booth president) from MoS Sukanta Majumdar’s constituency highlighted that none from BJP took their calls when they were in trouble.

Banerjee urged both Asit and Goutam not to go to BJP-ruled Maharashtra. Here jobs for them will be arranged.

“After their illegal arrest in Maharashtra they were asked to pay 1.5 lakh/ person and they would be released. The likes of Sukanta Majumdar and other local BJP leaders didn’t provide any help to them. They didn’t even entertain their requests,” added Banerjee.

Meanwhile, ahead of Banerjee’s visit to Thakurbari in Bongaon, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Shantanu Thakur along with few Matuas met President Droupadi Murmu at the national capital.

Holding a public rally at Bongaon, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was heard echoing Thakur and said, “Anyone can come to Thakurbari to offer prayers but not to show power and might of police.”

Incidentally, when Banerjee had decided to visit Thakurbari ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP MP had mentioned that he will close the gates of the temple if Banerjee comes with a huge police force to show his might.