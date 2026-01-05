West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,700-Crore Gangasagar Bridge | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lays the foundation stone of the 'Gangasagar Setu project', a four-lane bridge over the Muriganga River connecting Sagar Island, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo) |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had laid the foundation stone to construct a bridge worth Rs.1700 crore that would connect Sagar island.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that this year over one crore visitors are expected to visit Gangasagar Mela.

“A lot of meetings have been held regarding Gangasagar. The Chief Secretary has conducted a few meetings earlier. I have also held meetings myself. I have come here to conduct a survey and take stock of the situation. Once the work is completed, many long-standing problems of the people will be resolved. Despite repeated efforts over a long period, no funds were provided earlier for Gangasagar by the central government. This bridge is also being constructed by the state government,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that people have had to face many hardships to reach Gangasagar, not only in crossing the waters but also threats from wildlife.

“We have built several bridges in this region. Reaching Bakkhali has become easier because of the bridge that has been constructed. Today, the foundation stone of the Gangasagar Setu is being laid, and the bridge will be built by L&T. The State government is spending Rs 1,700 crore on the project. The bridge is expected to become operational within two to three years. The Gangasagar Setu is a 5-km-long, four-lane highway over the Muriganga River that will connect Kakdwip on the mainland to Kachuberia,” added Mamata.

Mamata stated that after the bridge is constructed then it will also prove crucial during natural calamities, as relief can reach affected areas faster.

“The Sundarbans is a different terrain. The bridge will benefit around three lakh local residents. It will aid trade, reduce the cost of goods, generate employment, and improve access to education. Local agricultural produce can be transported at a lower cost, and tourism will get a boost,” added the Chief Minister.