VIDEO: TMC Supporters Raise ‘Go Back’ Slogans During Humayun Kabir’s Brigade Ground Visit

Kolkata: ‘Go Back’ slogan was given to suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Janata United Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir by TMC supporters when he visited Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade ground to inspect the venue for a proposed mega political rally of his party, likely to be held by early next month.

Talking to the media, Kabir said that nothing can stop him from organizing a political rally for JUP at Brigade ground.

“TMC got afraid of me, that is the reason they are behaving like this. They are calling me ‘Be team’ of Bharatiya Janata Party and soon it will be proved who is what. I will meet with the officials to collect no objection certificate. I intend to hold the rally on January 31 and if the ground is not available on that date I can maximum push it till the first week of February. Both the rally and construction of Babri Masjid will take place,” said Kabir.

Countering Kabir’s claim, TMC supporters mentioned that they visited Brigade ground to play cricket and they will again visit the place for the cricket tournament on the day of Kabir’s rally.

“Kabir cannot bring many people for his event. We will again come on his event day to play cricket. ‘khela Hobe’ again in 2026,” mentioned the TMC supporters.