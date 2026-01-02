Rishikesh: Wild Bear Escapes Zoo, Chases Cows & 2 Men Who Were Out For Night Walk; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Residents of Rishikesh were left terrified after a wild bear was spotted roaming through the densely populated Shyampur area, raising serious concerns about human-wildlife conflict in urban spaces. The incident has once again highlighted how shrinking forest habitats are forcing animals into cities.

Bear chases locals near Shyampur haat

According to CCTV footage that has now gone viral, a bear was seen chasing two men who were returning home near Shyampur Haat. The shocking visuals show the animal suddenly emerging and running behind them, causing panic in the quiet neighborhood. There is a possibility that the cows sensed the dander and stopped moving ahead seconds before the bear's encounter with the 2 men. The cows panicked and ran after the men re-routed. Fortunately, both individuals and the cows managed to escape without injuries.

Locals claim the bear was later seen wandering across multiple residential lanes, prompting fear among families, shopkeepers, and evening commuters. Many residents avoided stepping out of their homes after the sighting.

Strayed from Rajaji National Park

Forest officials believe the bear may have strayed from the nearby Rajaji National Park and entered the urban area in search of food or water. Such incidents have become increasingly common in regions bordering forest land, especially during seasonal changes.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have advised residents to remain alert, avoid moving alone at night, and immediately inform the forest department if the animal is spotted again.https://x.com/KumaonJagran/status/2006578105025179927?s=20

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why wildlife is entering cities more often

Experts say rising cases of wildlife sightings in urban areas are directly linked to global warming, deforestation, and rapid urban expansion. As forests shrink due to human activity, animals are losing their natural habitats and food sources. Climate change further worsens the situation by disrupting ecosystems, forcing wildlife to venture into human settlements to survive.

The Shyampur bear incident is more than just a frightening encounter, it is a warning. There have been multiple bear sightings and attacks in parts of India in recent months. Without urgent action to protect forests and wildlife corridors, such dangerous overlaps between humans and animals will only increase. The recent leopard sightings in Maharashtra's cities should be the great wake-up call. For now, fear grips Shyampur, as residents hope the bear is safely relocated before tragedy strikes.