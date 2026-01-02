Only Fans Star Lily Phillips Who 'Slept With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours' Gets Baptized: 'Hope Christian Community Welcomes Me' - VIDEO

OnlyFans personality Lily Phillips has taken a deeply personal step by reconnecting with her Christian faith and undergoing re-baptism. The 24-year-old content creator revealed that a difficult chapter in her personal life pushed her to seek spiritual grounding again after years of distancing herself from religion.

Phillips shared that she had not actively practiced her faith for a long time and only recently realised she had been avoiding it altogether. A significant life event prompted her to begin praying again and ultimately led to her decision to be rebaptized as a way of renewing her connection with God.

Finding strength through faith

According to Phillips, turning back to religion offered emotional support during a period she described as a hardship. She explained that leaning on faith helped her find inner strength and clarity when she needed it most. Rather than viewing the rebaptism as symbolic, she sees it as a meaningful restart of her spiritual journey.

The creator, who has previously drawn global attention for her controversial record of sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours, emphasised that her faith journey is deeply personal and not driven by public opinion.

Family support and religious roots

Phillips’ decision was met with encouragement from those closest to her. She comes from a family with strong religious roots, including a close relative who serves as a vicar. While her family does not strictly practice religion, she said they were pleased and supportive of her return to faith.

Growing up, spirituality played a role in her upbringing, which made the decision to reconnect feel familiar rather than foreign.

Faith and the adult industry

Within the adult content industry, Phillips believes there are many creators who share Christian beliefs but hesitate to speak openly due to fear of judgment. While she has not yet connected with others who openly discuss faith, she hopes to build those connections in the future.

She acknowledged that religion and adult work are often seen as incompatible but stressed that spirituality looks different for everyone.

As the New Year approaches, Phillips says she plans to place greater importance on her spiritual life moving forward. While she does not claim to have everything figured out, she views her rebaptism as a meaningful step toward balance, reflection, and personal growth.