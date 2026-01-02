UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Departments To Accelerate Budget Expenditure After Finance Review

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday morning reviewed the Finance Department with regard to expenditure of the budget released by the government to various departments during the financial year 2025–26. During the meeting, presentations were made by the 20 major departments with higher budget provisions, highlighting the updated progress of government approvals, allocations by department heads, and actual expenditure against the budget provisions in the current financial year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the presentations of the 20 major departments. He directed senior officials of all key departments to ensure timely utilisation of the allocated budget so that projects and schemes are completed on time and the people of the state can benefit from them. He said that officers must develop the capacity to take timely decisions to ensure budget expenditure within stipulated timelines. Departments where budget utilisation is slow must accelerate the process. He further directed that for timely budget expenditure, responsibility and accountability must be fixed at every level, and no negligence will be tolerated. Emphasising implementation on the ground, he said that delays in decision-making hamper timely expenditure and therefore officers must act swiftly.

The Chief Minister noted that budget utilisation in some departments is slow and directed departmental ministers and officers to hold monthly coordination meetings to accelerate progress. He instructed the Finance Department to immediately release pending portions of allocated budgets that have not yet been issued due to any reason. He also directed officials of the 20 major departments that receive funds from the Central Government under various schemes to actively pursue budget release. For this, departmental ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries should visit Delhi, write letters and follow up through phone calls with the Central Government. The Chief Secretary was also asked to take initiative in this regard. The Chief Minister directed his office to identify departments with slow budget utilisation and issue letters to the concerned ministers from the Chief Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to begin reviewing budget demands with all departments in advance for the upcoming financial year 2026–27. He said that before allocating the next budget, an assessment of expenditure over the past five years should be reviewed. He instructed the Finance Department to start preparations immediately for a new action plan and to strengthen coordination with the Central Government to ensure timely release of central budget allocations.