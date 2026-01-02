Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In Chandauli

10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In Chandauli | Representative Image

Lucknow: A 10-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district narrowly escaped death after lying flat on a railway track as a high-speed freight train passed over him. Remarkably, the boy did not suffer even a scratch, leaving onlookers stunned and many calling it a miracle.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Saiyadraja town under the Saiyadraja police station area. The boy, identified as Piyush Kesari, had gone kite flying with his friends near a railway crossing close to the Dedicated Freight Corridor down line, a short distance from Saiyadraja railway station.

According to eyewitnesses, Piyush ran towards the track while trying to catch a cut kite. As he reached the railway line, one of his legs got stuck in the track. At the same time, a fast-moving freight train approached. Panicking on seeing the train extremely close, the boy lay down between the tracks, face down, in an attempt to save his life.

Eyewitnesses said the boy remained on the track for around 30 seconds as nearly 40 wagons of the freight train passed over him. Once the train crossed, he stood up and ran away. The shocking scene left people present at the spot speechless, as the child emerged completely unhurt.

Those who witnessed the incident later caught hold of the boy and thrashed him for risking his life. Overwhelmed, the child broke down and hugged the people who had beaten him. A video of the incident has also surfaced and is being widely shared.

Piyush is the son of Rajkumar Kesari, a rickshaw puller who lives in Ward Number 9 of Azad Nagar in Saiyadraja town. Locals said the incident highlights the serious risks posed by children playing near railway tracks during kite flying.

Following the incident, residents demanded increased monitoring near railway crossings and tracks. They also urged the administration to raise awareness among children and parents to prevent such life-threatening incidents in the future.