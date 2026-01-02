Woman Arrested After Killing Man During Alleged Rape Attempt In UP’s Banda

MP News: International Wildlife Criminal Wanted Under Interpol Red Notice Held | Representative Image

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a middle-aged man who, she told police, tried to sexually assault her at her home in the Banda district. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Murwal village.

Police said the body of Sukhraj Prajapati (50) was found inside a house around 3.30 pm, with fatal head injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Acting on a complaint filed by the man’s family members, the police registered a murder case and arrested the woman later that night.

Claim of Self-Defence

Station House Officer Rajendra Singh Rajawat said the woman, during interrogation, stated that the man had entered her house and attempted to sexually assault her. She told police that she struck him with a ‘farsa,’ a sharp-edged farming tool kept in the house, while trying to defend herself, which led to his death.

The police recovered the weapon of offence and confirmed that the accused has been booked under murder charges. She is scheduled to be produced before a court later on Friday.

A Case That Raises Difficult Questions

While the investigation is ongoing, the woman’s statement introduces a troubling dimension to the case, raising questions about self-defence and the circumstances under which the incident unfolded. Such cases underline the vulnerability of women and the split-second decisions that can have life-altering consequences.

At the same time, police officials said the matter will be examined strictly on evidence, and all legal procedures will be followed. The court will now decide the course of the case as investigators continue to piece together what happened inside the house that afternoon.

