GRAP-III Lifted As AQI Drops To ‘Poor’ Category In Delhi-NCR

Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR have been lifted after rainfall and strong winds led to a noticeable improvement in air quality. However, preventive measures under GRAP-I and GRAP-II will continue to remain in effect as pollution levels are still above safe limits.

GRAP-III curbs had been reimposed in December after air quality deteriorated to severe levels. Earlier, the restrictions were first introduced in November when winter conditions triggered a sharp rise in pollution. While the most stringent GRAP-IV curbs were withdrawn last week following a slight improvement, Stage III measures had remained until now.

The GRAP-III framework includes halting non-essential construction and demolition activities, such as earthwork, piling, welding, plastering and flooring work. Operations of ready-mix concrete plants, brick kilns, stone crushers and mining units are also prohibited. Additionally, restrictions apply to polluting vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, certain diesel goods vehicles and non-compliant inter-state buses, while industries using unauthorised fuels must suspend operations.

As of 5:30 pm, Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 230, categorised as ‘poor’, an improvement from the ‘very poor’ reading of 380 recorded on New Year’s Day. The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI levels above 200 as unhealthy.

Light rainfall on Thursday morning followed by strong winds helped disperse pollutants across the region.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the capital recorded its best air quality in eight years in 2025, with around 200 days registering AQI below 200, reflecting sustained government interventions.