 GRAP-III Lifted As AQI Drops To ‘Poor’ Category In Delhi-NCR
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGRAP-III Lifted As AQI Drops To ‘Poor’ Category In Delhi-NCR

GRAP-III Lifted As AQI Drops To ‘Poor’ Category In Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR authorities lifted GRAP-III restrictions after rain and strong winds improved air quality, though GRAP-I and II measures remain in place. The AQI dropped to 230, categorised as ‘poor’, from ‘very poor’ levels earlier. The government also highlighted 2025 as Delhi’s best air-quality year in eight years.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR have been lifted after rainfall and strong winds led to a noticeable improvement in air quality. However, preventive measures under GRAP-I and GRAP-II will continue to remain in effect as pollution levels are still above safe limits.

GRAP-III curbs had been reimposed in December after air quality deteriorated to severe levels. Earlier, the restrictions were first introduced in November when winter conditions triggered a sharp rise in pollution. While the most stringent GRAP-IV curbs were withdrawn last week following a slight improvement, Stage III measures had remained until now.

The GRAP-III framework includes halting non-essential construction and demolition activities, such as earthwork, piling, welding, plastering and flooring work. Operations of ready-mix concrete plants, brick kilns, stone crushers and mining units are also prohibited. Additionally, restrictions apply to polluting vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, certain diesel goods vehicles and non-compliant inter-state buses, while industries using unauthorised fuels must suspend operations.

Read Also
Delhi Air Quality Hits 372, Remains 'Very Poor' Amid Severe Cold & Fog On New Year's Day
article-image

As of 5:30 pm, Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 230, categorised as ‘poor’, an improvement from the ‘very poor’ reading of 380 recorded on New Year’s Day. The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI levels above 200 as unhealthy.

FPJ Shorts
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs

Light rainfall on Thursday morning followed by strong winds helped disperse pollutants across the region.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the capital recorded its best air quality in eight years in 2025, with around 200 days registering AQI below 200, reflecting sustained government interventions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident -...

Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident -...

Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In...

Uttar Pradesh News: 10-Year-Old Boy Survives As 40 Wagons Of Freight Train Pass Over Him In...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Unacceptable', Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Misuse Of AI Apps To Sexualise Women, Seeks...

'Unacceptable', Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Misuse Of AI Apps To Sexualise Women, Seeks...

Temple Theft Caught On Camera: Man Steals Cash From Donation Box In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha District

Temple Theft Caught On Camera: Man Steals Cash From Donation Box In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha District