 VIDEO: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala Calls For Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Protest To Change Govt
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: Haryana’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala has whipped up a major political stir for his recent remarks at a rally that the ruling government will have to be pulled from their thrones, chased through the streets and beaten and that Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka-like protests need to be launched here to bring the change.

A former MP, Ajay, who is the elder son of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo and former chief minister late O P Chautala, grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, is father of former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

Exhorting people at a rally at Mahendergarh on Sunday, he said that the need is to organise oneself and launch movements to overthrow the rulers like in the neighbouring countries of Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. He went on to add that the rulers will have to be pulled from their thrones, chased through the streets and beaten and forced to leave the country.

Ajay also came down heavily on the opposition party Congress and termed it to be BJP’s ``B team’’.

BJP HITS BACK

Reacting sharply against Ajay’s remarks, several senior BJP leaders held that the people of Haryana had already made them eat the dirt in the polls and that is why JJP does not have even a single seat today in the state assembly.

While Haryana cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi termed the said remarks as ``absurd’’, state’s energy, transport, and labour minister Anil Vij said that his (Ajay’s) statements suggested that he has no faith in country’s democracy and that he has lost confidence in his own political party and that is why he is trying to incite the youths. Several other leaders who flayed the said statements sought action against Ajay Chautala.

JJP - SPLINTER OUTFIT OF INLD

For record, the JJP had come into existence in December 2018 - after a crippling vertical split in the INLD following a feud in Chautala family - and won 10 seats in 2019 following which JJP leader Dushyant Chautala became the deputy chief minister forging a post-election coalition with BJP, which came to power for the second term in a row.

The split had taken place after the party supremo and the former five-time chief minister Om Prakash Chautala expelled his grandsons, Dushyant and Digvijay, for indulging in anti-party activities and later also threw out his elder son, Ajay Chautala, for trying to run a parallel ``party''.

