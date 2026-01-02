Pune Polls: BJP Fields Political Heirs, Wealthy Candidates In PMC Election | Anand Chaini

In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded several family members of former ministers, MPs and MLAs, indicating a clear push to bring the next generation of political families into active politics.

Affidavits filed with the Election Department reveal that Surendra Pathare, son of Vadgaon Sheri MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, is the richest among such candidates. Pathare has declared assets worth ₹271.85 crore. He is followed by Sayali Wanjale, daughter of late Khadakwasla MLA Ramesh Wanjale, who has declared assets worth ₹77.65 crore.

Surendra Pathare has also declared ownership of several high-end vehicles, including BMW, Mercedes and Innova Crysta cars. An engineering graduate with an M.Tech degree from Pune, Pathare is contesting his first municipal election. He joined the BJP just before the polls. Political circles note that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in his induction into the party. Along with Surendra Pathare, the BJP has also fielded his wife, Aishwarya Pathare and another close relative.

In the PMC elections, the BJP has announced candidates for 165 seats across 41 wards. Of these, nine seats have been allotted to alliance partner Republican Party of India (RPI), though these candidates will contest on the BJP’s lotus symbol. The party has also given tickets to former corporators, office-bearers from other parties, and relatives of senior leaders, including former MLAs.

The BJP nominated 25 candidates who have recently joined the party who were previously associated with other political parties. BJP denied tickets to some sitting corporators, claiming poor performance in the previous term.

This decision led to dissatisfaction among party workers, with questions being raised about whether loyal workers are being sidelined in favour of new entrants.

The PMC elections are expected to be keenly contested, with candidate selection and internal party dynamics becoming a major talking point in the city’s political landscape.