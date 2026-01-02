6,765 Booked For Drunk Driving In Pune During 2025; 208 Caught On New Year's Eve | File Photo (Representative Pic)

The Pune City Traffic Police carried out a special drive against drunken driving at the beginning of the New Year, taking action against 208 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the traffic department, the special enforcement drive was conducted from 11 pm on December 31, 2025, to 5 am on January 1, 2026. During this period, checking was carried out at 40 checkpoints across various parts of Pune city.

A total of 2,128 vehicles were inspected during the drive, out of which 208 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and were booked under the relevant provisions of law.

In addition, 51 vehicles were seized under the Motor Vehicles Act for various traffic violations, and a total fine of Rs 70,400 was recovered.

Furthermore, in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Pune City Traffic Branch conducted nightly enforcement drives from December 24 to December 31, 2025, between 11 pm and 5 am across all 30 traffic divisions of the city. During this period, action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act was taken against 486 drivers for drunken driving.

According to the information, from January 1, 202,5 to December 31, 2025, a total of 6,765 drivers were booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol across Pune city.

Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, we appealed to citizens to follow the traffic rules. Drunken driving is a serious offence that significantly increases the risk of accidents. Citizens should take responsibility to ensure their own safety as well as that of others on the road.