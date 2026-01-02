Pune Metro Generates ₹107.6 Crore In Revenue, Ferries 6.71 Crore Passengers In 2025 | File Photo

Pune Metro recorded a strong performance in 2025, generating ₹107.6 crore in revenue while ferrying 6.71 crore passengers on the two lines (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi).

Monthly ridership remained consistently strong, with figures ranging from 43.07 lakh in February to a peak of 75.92 lakh in September.

Revenue followed a similar upward trend, rising from ₹6.73 crore in February to ₹11.70 crore in September.

Ridership crossed the 60 lakh-mark in several months, including July, September, November and December, reflecting growing commuter dependence on the metro system.

Officials said the steady rise in passenger numbers underlines Pune Metro's role in easing traffic congestion and offering an efficient public transport system.

Meanwhile, with the Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar Metro set to become operational by March, the ridership and revenue will surely increase.

| Month | Ridership (in lakh) | Revenue (in crore ₹) |

| January | 49.64 | 7.87 |

| February | 43.07 | 6.73 |

| March | 44.81 | 7.01 |

| April | 46.59 | 7.47 |

| May | 47.62 | 7.72 |

| June | 52.41 | 8.33 |

| July | 59.58 | 9.42 |

| August | 69.48 | 10.72 |

| September | 75.92 | 11.70 |

| October | 59.31 | 9.36 |

| November | 61.48 | 9.44 |

| December | 61.05 | 9.56 |

| Total | 6.71 crore | 107.6 crore |