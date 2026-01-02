 Pune Metro Generates ₹107.6 Crore In Revenue, Ferries 6.71 Crore Passengers In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Generates ₹107.6 Crore In Revenue, Ferries 6.71 Crore Passengers In 2025

Pune Metro Generates ₹107.6 Crore In Revenue, Ferries 6.71 Crore Passengers In 2025

Monthly ridership remained consistently strong, with figures ranging from 43.07 lakh in February to a peak of 75.92 lakh in September. Revenue followed a similar upward trend, rising from ₹6.73 crore in February to ₹11.70 crore in September.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Generates ₹107.6 Crore In Revenue, Ferries 6.71 Crore Passengers In 2025 | File Photo

Pune Metro recorded a strong performance in 2025, generating ₹107.6 crore in revenue while ferrying 6.71 crore passengers on the two lines (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi).

Monthly ridership remained consistently strong, with figures ranging from 43.07 lakh in February to a peak of 75.92 lakh in September.

Revenue followed a similar upward trend, rising from ₹6.73 crore in February to ₹11.70 crore in September.

Read Also
Rajasthan Royals To Play Home Matches At Pune’s MCA Stadium In IPL 2026
article-image

Ridership crossed the 60 lakh-mark in several months, including July, September, November and December, reflecting growing commuter dependence on the metro system.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Ruckus At Cooper Hospital After Woman’s Death; Juhu Police Book Husband, Relatives
Mumbai Crime: Ruckus At Cooper Hospital After Woman’s Death; Juhu Police Book Husband, Relatives
Iran Gripped By Widespread Protests Over Economic Crisis As Fatal Clashes, Arrests And Crackdown By Security Forces Are Reported
Iran Gripped By Widespread Protests Over Economic Crisis As Fatal Clashes, Arrests And Crackdown By Security Forces Are Reported
Gabon Government Orders Suspension Of National Team After Disappointing AFCON 2025 Performance
Gabon Government Orders Suspension Of National Team After Disappointing AFCON 2025 Performance
Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report
Pakistan's 'Survivalist' Economy Tied To IMF Reviews, Remains Highly Vulnerable: Report

Officials said the steady rise in passenger numbers underlines Pune Metro's role in easing traffic congestion and offering an efficient public transport system.

Meanwhile, with the Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar Metro set to become operational by March, the ridership and revenue will surely increase.

Read Also
Pune Airport Sees 6.1% Growth: 70,992 Flights, 10.8 Million Passengers Travelled In 2025
article-image

| Month | Ridership (in lakh) | Revenue (in crore ₹) |

| January | 49.64 | 7.87 |

| February | 43.07 | 6.73 |

| March | 44.81 | 7.01 |

| April | 46.59 | 7.47 |

| May | 47.62 | 7.72 |

| June | 52.41 | 8.33 |

| July | 59.58 | 9.42 |

| August | 69.48 | 10.72 |

| September | 75.92 | 11.70 |

| October | 59.31 | 9.36 |

| November | 61.48 | 9.44 |

| December | 61.05 | 9.56 |

| Total | 6.71 crore | 107.6 crore |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Police Extern 125 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Civic Polls

Nashik Police Extern 125 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Civic Polls

PHOTOS: 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Inaugurated In Satara

PHOTOS: 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Inaugurated In Satara

Pune Metro Generates ₹107.6 Crore In Revenue, Ferries 6.71 Crore Passengers In 2025

Pune Metro Generates ₹107.6 Crore In Revenue, Ferries 6.71 Crore Passengers In 2025

Pimpri-Chinchwad: One In Five BJP Candidates Are Party-Hoppers In PCMC Poll Battle

Pimpri-Chinchwad: One In Five BJP Candidates Are Party-Hoppers In PCMC Poll Battle

Nashik: Governor Acharya Devvrat Calls For Natural Farming To Restore Soil Fertility

Nashik: Governor Acharya Devvrat Calls For Natural Farming To Restore Soil Fertility