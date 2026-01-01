 Pune Airport Sees 6.1% Growth: 70,992 Flights, 10.8 Million Passengers Travelled In 2025
Pune Airport witnessed a significant surge in air traffic during the year, with as many as 70,992 aircraft movements recorded, facilitating travel for more than 10.8 million passengers. The airport registered notable growth compared to 2024, reflecting rising demand and improved infrastructure.

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Pune Airport Sees 6.1% Growth: 70,992 Flights, 10.8 Million Passengers Travelled In 2025

According to the official data shared by the Pune Airport administration, both passenger footfall and flight operations saw a sharp increase over the previous year. Compared to 2024, the airport handled 3,508 additional flights, while passenger numbers rose by 6,28,127, marking a growth of around 6.1 per cent.

In 2024, a total of 67,484 flights operated from Pune Airport, including 65,992 domestic and 1,492 international services. This number rises to 70,992 flights in 2025, comprising 68,391 domestic and 2,601 international flights. The rise in flight frequency directly contributed to higher passenger traffic and a substantial increase in the airport’s revenue.

Passenger traffic also improved in November 2025, emerging as the busiest month, with nearly 9.89 lakh passengers travelling through the airport. However, February recorded the lowest traffic with around 8.40 lakh passengers. International travel peaked in May, when 34,388 international passengers used the airport.

International passenger numbers saw a marked jump, rising from 2.05 lakh in 2024 to 3.38 lakh in 2025.  Overall passenger traffic increased from 1.02 crore in 2024 to 1.08 crore in 2025.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said the growth was driven by extensive upgrades to infrastructure and operational improvements. “As a result of sustained development efforts, Pune Airport has delivered strong performance across multiple parameters this year, he said.

