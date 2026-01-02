15 Women Educators To Receive Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award 2025–26 In Nashik | Representative Pic

Nashik: The Great Social Reformer Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award, given annually to female teachers by the Nashik Zilla Parishad on January 3rd, has been announced for the year 2025–26. This award is given with the aim of honouring female teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education.

Proposals were invited from all blocks in the district for the year 2025–26. The received proposals underwent a thorough verification and evaluation process by the Block Education Officers, after interchanging the blocks.

The evaluation was based on various criteria, including the teachers' classroom teaching work, various innovative initiatives, efforts made to improve educational quality, co-curricular activities, and social and educational contributions.

From the received proposals, a total of 15 outstanding teachers were selected from among those who fulfilled the minimum terms and conditions and all the criteria set by the government.

This selection was finalized in a meeting of the selection committee chaired by the Chairman of the District Outstanding Teacher Award Selection Committee and Administrator, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. Congratulations and best wishes were extended to all the selected outstanding teachers.