 15 Women Educators To Receive Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award 2025–26 In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePune15 Women Educators To Receive Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award 2025–26 In Nashik

15 Women Educators To Receive Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award 2025–26 In Nashik

The Great Social Reformer Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award, given annually to female teachers by the Nashik Zilla Parishad on January 3rd, has been announced for the year 2025–26. This award is given with the aim of honouring female teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
15 Women Educators To Receive Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award 2025–26 In Nashik | Representative Pic

Nashik: The Great Social Reformer Savitribai Phule Outstanding Teacher Award, given annually to female teachers by the Nashik Zilla Parishad on January 3rd, has been announced for the year 2025–26. This award is given with the aim of honouring female teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education.

Proposals were invited from all blocks in the district for the year 2025–26. The received proposals underwent a thorough verification and evaluation process by the Block Education Officers, after interchanging the blocks.

The evaluation was based on various criteria, including the teachers' classroom teaching work, various innovative initiatives, efforts made to improve educational quality, co-curricular activities, and social and educational contributions.

Read Also
Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day
article-image

From the received proposals, a total of 15 outstanding teachers were selected from among those who fulfilled the minimum terms and conditions and all the criteria set by the government.

FPJ Shorts
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs

This selection was finalized in a meeting of the selection committee chaired by the Chairman of the District Outstanding Teacher Award Selection Committee and Administrator, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. Congratulations and best wishes were extended to all the selected outstanding teachers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Records 2,783 Farmer Suicides In 25 Years; 2025 Worst Hit

Jalgaon Records 2,783 Farmer Suicides In 25 Years; 2025 Worst Hit

VIDEO: BJP Infighting Turns Violent In Nashik During Nomination Withdrawal

VIDEO: BJP Infighting Turns Violent In Nashik During Nomination Withdrawal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RPI City President Nagraj Gaikwad Sacked Over 'Anti-Party Activities'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RPI City President Nagraj Gaikwad Sacked Over 'Anti-Party Activities'

Revenue Department Tops Bribery Cases In Jalgaon In 2025; Zilla Parishad Second

Revenue Department Tops Bribery Cases In Jalgaon In 2025; Zilla Parishad Second

Nashik: BJP Ends Dual AB Form Row; Deepak Badgujar Retains Ward 29, Withdraws From Ward 25

Nashik: BJP Ends Dual AB Form Row; Deepak Badgujar Retains Ward 29, Withdraws From Ward 25