Nanded: Internal Party Rifts Are Longstanding Political Trend, Says BJP Spokesperson Madhav Bhandari

Nanded: Addressing the growing friction within various political camps ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Spokesperson Madhav Bhandari noted that internal injustice is an inevitable reality of party politics. Speaking in Nanded on Saturday, Bhandari observed that while some individuals find their place within political structures, many others are frequently sidelined—a trend he claimed has persisted across party lines for several decades.

Bhandari’s visit to the city was primarily spiritual, as he arrived to pay obeisance at the Shri Renuka Mata Mandir. However, following his prayers, he engaged with local media to discuss the shifting political landscape and the BJP’s strategy for the forthcoming polls.

A significant point of discussion was the recent alliance between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party—NCP (Ajit Pawar) and NCP (Sharad Pawar)—specifically within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits. Bhandari characterised this tie-up as a "natural" progression, suggesting that Sharad Pawar’s decision was likely a strategic move to safeguard the future of his party and its dedicated cadre. He remained dismissive of any threat to his own party, asserting that the BJP has a long history of contesting against these forces and that such alliances would have no detrimental impact on BJP workers.

Turning his attention to the local electoral front, Bhandari highlighted the growing influence of the BJP in the region. He pointed to the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation elections as a prime example of the party’s appeal, noting that 531 candidates have already applied for the 812 available seats. According to Bhandari, the influx of leaders from other parties and the high number of applications demonstrate a widespread public eagerness to represent the BJP, signalling a strong momentum heading into the election cycle.