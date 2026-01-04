Pune VIDEO: Kathiawari Donkey Fetches ₹1.5 Lakh At Jejuri's Traditional Market |

Jejuri: A sea of ​​devotees has gathered in Jejuri, the city of Khandoba, the family deity of all of Maharashtra. But many were surprised to find a donkey market also being held there. A Kathiawari breed donkey from Rajasthan fetched a price of a whopping one and a half lakh rupees. In this donkey market, which is held once a year, donkeys are brought for sale from Maharashtra, as well as from Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, and are purchased through bidding.

Thousands of donkeys are sold in two days. On the occasion of Paush Purnima, many people from the nomadic and denotified communities across the state come to Jejuri for their family religious rituals. Previously, a caste council was also held on this day. ​​Therefore, a large number of people would gather here. At that time, the buying and selling of donkeys, which are used for work, also took place on a large scale. However, the government has imposed restrictions on holding caste councils, and consequently, the donkey market has also seen a decline.

Hundreds of donkeys sold in this market

According to traders, various traders bring hundreds of donkeys to this market in Jejuri for sale. Here, donkeys fetch market prices ranging from 60 to 70 thousand rupees to as much as one and a half lakh rupees. This donkey market sees a turnover of lakhs of rupees. This year too, the market was held, and donkeys were sold at prices ranging from sixty thousand to one and a half lakh rupees.

Traders say that they have been trading in donkeys for the past five generations. Now, the prices of donkeys range from 80,000 to one and a half lakh rupees. Donkeys are primarily used for industrial purposes and for religious rituals. To some extent, their milk is also sold, and they are used for that purpose as well. Therefore, there is a high demand for donkeys from brick kiln owners. In the market, besides the local breed of donkeys, the Kathiawari breed is in particularly high demand.

Donkey Price Determined by Its Teeth

A Kathiawari donkey fetches a price ranging from 70,000 to 1.5 lakh rupees. The quality of the donkey is determined by examining its teeth, classifying it as Duwan, Chauhan, or Kora. Traders say that its age also plays a role in determining its price. According to the traders, these donkeys are purchased from Rajkot in Gujarat and then sold in major markets in Maharashtra.

The market in Jejuri is particularly notable, which is held once a year on Paush Shuddha Pournima (the full moon day of the Hindu month of Paush). Besides Jejuri, donkey markets are also held at Madhi and Malegaon in Kanifnath. Apart from Maharashtra, there is also a market in Avatya, Gujarat, during Diwali.