Pune Police Register FIR Against NCP Candidate Over Businessman’s Alleged Suicide Citing Extortion And Harassment

Pune Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and extortion against a Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate following the alleged suicide of a 56-year-old businessman in Pune's Camp area, amid the ongoing civic election campaign. | Representational Image

The deceased has been identified as Sadiq Hussain alias Babu Kapoor (56), a resident of Syed Nagar, Hadapsar, who operated a real estate office in the Camp area. Kapoor was found hanging inside his office premises under the jurisdiction of Lashkar Police Station on Saturday evening.

Police said a two-page suicide note was recovered from the spot, with one portion written on paper and another reportedly written on the deceased's hand.

According to police, the suicide note names Farooq Inamdar, an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate from Ward No. 41, along with three others, alleging continuous financial and mental harassment and an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh.

Based on the contents of the note and a complaint filed by the deceased's son, police registered an FIR under BNS Sections 108, 308(2) and 3(5) at Lashkar Police Station of Pune City Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajlaxmi Shivankar said the police are proceeding strictly in accordance with the law.

"A suicide note has been recovered, and based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Lashkar Police Station. The allegations mentioned in the note are being verified. All aspects, including financial transactions and the background of the individuals named, are under investigation," Shivankar told.

When asked whether the extortion demands were made to fund the election campaign, DCP Shivankar said that, as of now, there is no such mention by the complainant, but that we will be investigating it from all angles.

Police also confirmed that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was initially registered, after which a detailed inquiry was launched. The forensic team and crime branch officials inspected the scene, and the body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The deceased was allegedly involved in a land dispute involving around five gunthas in the Syed Nagar area, and police are probing whether the dispute has a direct link to the allegations cited in the suicide note.

Police officials also confirmed that Kapoor had previously faced action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and his antecedents are being verified as part of the ongoing probe. However, a family member denied the allegations, saying all cases were fabricated.

No arrests have been made so far. Police said further action will be taken after corroborating evidence and statements are recorded.

