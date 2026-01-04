 All Departments Must Work In Coordination For Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan: Nanded ZP CEO Meghana Kavali
Kavali was addressing a review meeting on the implementation of the Abhiyan at the ZP Yashwantrao Chavan Hall on Saturday. Additional ZP Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Malode, District Rural Development Machinery Director Sanjay Tubalke, General Administration Deputy Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Mukkawar and other senior officers were present

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Nanded: “It is important that all the departments should work in coordination to execute the Chief Minister Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan effectively and successfully. All seven elements of the Abhiyan should be executed effectively at the rural level in Nanded district, and the district should be ahead in the state in implementation of the Abhiyan,” opined Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chief Executive Officer Meghana Kavali.

Kavali was addressing a review meeting on the implementation of the Abhiyan at the ZP Yashwantrao Chavan Hall on Saturday. Additional ZP Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Malode, District Rural Development Machinery Director Sanjay Tubalke, General Administration Deputy Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Mukkawar and other senior officers were present.

Kavali said the elements of the Abhiyan, including good governance panchayat, village-level empowerment, people’s participation in development works, water abundance, clean and green village initiatives and works related to other schemes, should be implemented effectively and successfully. All departments should shoulder responsibility for this. In the initial stage, works should be strengthened in 20% of the gram panchayats, she said.

The last date for execution of the Abhiyan was earlier, Dec 31, 2025, which has now been extended till Mar 30, 2026. Hence, the administration should take advantage of the extension, she directed.

