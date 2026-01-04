 IPL 2026: Pune To Host Games After Rajasthan Royals, RCB Visit Gahunje Stadium, MCA Await BCCI Confirmation
The MCA International Stadium in Pune is all set to be one of the host cities of the upcoming IPL 2026. MCA confirmed that both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had visited the stadium to assess their options for the new season. Both franchises have uncertainty regarding their home venues with Jaipur and Bengaluru in a flux.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
MCA Stadium | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is all set to be home in the upcoming IPL 2026 season confirmed the Maharashtra Cricket Association on Sunday. The MCA International Stadium has emerged as an alternate home venue for two teams - Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams visited the facility in recent weeks, and a confirmation from BCCI is expected in the coming weeks.

"We thank Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune, a few weeks ago. With BCCI’s continued support to the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are confident that MCA International Stadium will soon be approved as an IPL venue, bringing elite matches, star players, and the IPL spectacle to Pune," MCA said in a statement.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face issues with their respective home grounds. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has not hosted a cricket game since IPL 2025 after RCB's title celebrations killed 11 people. The Karnataka government has marked the venue as 'unsafe' for large scale events and it would be a surprise if the situation changes before IPL 2026.

As for RR, the Rajasthan Cricket Association poses a proble. An RCA official alleged the franchise for match-fixing in IPL 2025, which the franchise vehemently denied. As for the RCB itself, it is currently run by an ad-hoc committee.

Pune offers a viable alternative to both teams. The stadium has long hosted international matches and was the home ground for the Rising Pune Supergiant in their two IPL seasons. Recently, Pune hosted games during the covid years.

It is unclear how many games Pune will get to host. With RCB, Pune might to get host all 7 of their home games with the Chinnaswamy not in contention. With the Royals however, it could be lesser. RR have played a section of their home games in Guwahati.

