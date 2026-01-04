 'Ban IPL Telecast In Bangladesh': Sports Advisor Hits Back After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy
Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul has called for the ban of IPL's broadcast in the country following the release of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahman was bought for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction but released amid rising political tensions between the two countries. Nazrul, in his Facebook post, claimed that Bangladesh will not tolerate insults in any circumstances.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

Bangladesh's sports adviser has called for the ban of IPL telecast in the country following the KKR-Mustafizur Rahman controversy. Following the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, BCCI asked KKR to release Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season amid severe outburst and backlash. The left-arm pacer was bought for ₹9.20 crore and was the only Bangladesh player set to feature.

BCCI's decision to pull that plug has led to further controversy. Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul has called for the country's I&B ministry to stop broadcasting the IPL.

"I request the information and broadcasting advisor to stop the broadcasting of Bangladesh IPL game too! We will not accept Bangladesh's cricket, cricketers and insult Bangladesh under any circumstances

Nazrul has called for the BCB to claim ICC support and seek a change of venues for the T20 World Cup 2026 starting next month. Bangladesh have all 4 of their group stage games scheduled in India, with three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Given recent developments, Nazrul called for BCB to explain the entire matter to ICC and seek a venue change to Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts. Pakistan also have all their matches scheduled in Sri Lanka to avoid conflict.

article-image

"The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup. I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead," he wrote in the same Facebook post.

However, with just a month left for the T20 World Cup 2026, it is unlikely that a venue shift takes place.

