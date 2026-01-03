KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Will ICC Shift Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Matches From Mumbai And Kolkata?

Political tensions between India and Bangladesh have spilled over onto the cricket field. Following a BCCI directive, Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for IPL 2026. The left-arm pacer was bought for a whopping ₹ 9.20 Crore but his contract was rescinded following the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

The BCCI's move came after the inclusion of the Bangladesh player sparked a political and public backlash, particularly amid the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy raises questions on whether Bangladesh will be allowed to play their games in India for the T20 World Cup 2026. The Litton Das led outfit have all their group stage games scheduled in India, with three games in Kolkata and 1 in Mumbai.

Given the unrest, the ICC and BCCI could work in tandem and re-locate Bangladesh's games. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts for the tournament and the BCB-BCCI ties could take the PCB route.

India and Pakistan play no bilateral cricket and all tournaments hosted by either country will see the India vs Pakistan games played at a neural venue. Bangladesh matches could see the same result, with Colombo and Kandy offering an exit route in the T20 World Cup 2026.

"The BCCI has taken this decision after thorough consultation, and Mr Saikia has already conveyed it to the media. The decision is related only to the IPL; we have not discussed the World Cup yet. We will share details once that is done," BCCI President Mithun Manhas told IANS on Saturday.

With just over a month to go, any tweaks in the schedule for the T20 World Cup will be last moment. Furthermore ticket sales will take a severe hit should venues be moved and matches be rescheduled. BCB meanwhile have left the ball in ICC's court, who are organisers of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“I cannot make any comment regarding the release of Mustafizur as this is their internal matter, but as far as taking part in the World Cup is concerned, it is an ICC event, and they will make the final call after taking everything into consideration,” the BCB official told Telecom Asia Sport.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their matches against the West Indies, Italy, and England on February 7, 9, and 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before facing Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17.