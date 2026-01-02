Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day |

Nashik – In Maharashtra, January 2nd is celebrated as Police Foundation Day. On this occasion, a 'Rising Day' week is being organised in many schools and colleges between January 2nd and 8th. As part of this week, an awareness program on the ill effects of addiction was organised on Friday morning at 8 AM at KTHM College by the Nashik Police Commissionerate.

The program was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioners Kiran Kumar Chavan, Kiridhika CM, Monika Raut, Kishore Kale, and Assistant Police Commissioner Sandeep Mitke. A play based on the 'ill effects of addiction' was presented. The team from Nashik Cyclist Foundation presented a play on the theme 'Addiction is the destruction of life'.

Dr. Manisha Raundal (former Vice President of Nashik Cyclist Foundation), Directors Madhuri Gadakh, Ashwini Kondekar, and active members Mohan Desai, Sadhana Dusane, Manisha Pawar, and Seema Ghuge participated in the play. The problems caused by the consumption of tobacco products and their psychological impact on families were depicted.

The principal and teachers of KTHM College appreciated this initiative to free the youth from the clutches of addiction. To support this social initiative, Nashik Cyclist Foundation President Amit Ghuge and other members were present in large numbers, arriving by bicycle.

Read Also Nashik: Governor Acharya Devvrat Calls For Natural Farming To Restore Soil Fertility

After the play, all the students present took a collective pledge to refrain from addiction. The message given was 'Quit addiction, choose life', 'Say no to drugs, say yes to life'. Reserve Police Sub-Inspector Ashfaq Sheikh of Nashik City Police Headquarters made special efforts for the success of this initiative. This de-addiction initiative has proven to be effective in creating awareness among the youth. The efforts of the police and social organizations in this regard are being widely appreciated.