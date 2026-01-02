 Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day

Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day

In Maharashtra, January 2nd is celebrated as Police Foundation Day. On this occasion, a 'Rising Day' week is being organised in many schools and colleges between January 2nd and 8th. As part of this week, an awareness program on the ill effects of addiction was organised on Friday morning at 8 AM at KTHM College by the Nashik Police Commissionerate.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day |

Nashik – In Maharashtra, January 2nd is celebrated as Police Foundation Day. On this occasion, a 'Rising Day' week is being organised in many schools and colleges between January 2nd and 8th. As part of this week, an awareness program on the ill effects of addiction was organised on Friday morning at 8 AM at KTHM College by the Nashik Police Commissionerate.

The program was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioners Kiran Kumar Chavan, Kiridhika CM, Monika Raut, Kishore Kale, and Assistant Police Commissioner Sandeep Mitke. A play based on the 'ill effects of addiction' was presented. The team from Nashik Cyclist Foundation presented a play on the theme 'Addiction is the destruction of life'.

Dr. Manisha Raundal (former Vice President of Nashik Cyclist Foundation), Directors Madhuri Gadakh, Ashwini Kondekar, and active members Mohan Desai, Sadhana Dusane, Manisha Pawar, and Seema Ghuge participated in the play. The problems caused by the consumption of tobacco products and their psychological impact on families were depicted.

The principal and teachers of KTHM College appreciated this initiative to free the youth from the clutches of addiction. To support this social initiative, Nashik Cyclist Foundation President Amit Ghuge and other members were present in large numbers, arriving by bicycle.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG, PNG Prices Up To ₹4 After PNGRB Tariff Reform
Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG, PNG Prices Up To ₹4 After PNGRB Tariff Reform
‘Republic Of Ballari’ Resurfaces As Banner Clash Sparks Gunfire, Police Action And Death Of Congress Worker In Karnataka
‘Republic Of Ballari’ Resurfaces As Banner Clash Sparks Gunfire, Police Action And Death Of Congress Worker In Karnataka
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
Read Also
Nashik: Governor Acharya Devvrat Calls For Natural Farming To Restore Soil Fertility
article-image

After the play, all the students present took a collective pledge to refrain from addiction. The message given was 'Quit addiction, choose life', 'Say no to drugs, say yes to life'. Reserve Police Sub-Inspector Ashfaq Sheikh of Nashik City Police Headquarters made special efforts for the success of this initiative. This de-addiction initiative has proven to be effective in creating awareness among the youth. The efforts of the police and social organizations in this regard are being widely appreciated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: IndiGo Flight From Pune To Hyderabad Diverted To Bengaluru; Stranded Passengers Left In Limbo

VIDEO: IndiGo Flight From Pune To Hyderabad Diverted To Bengaluru; Stranded Passengers Left In Limbo

Pune Polls: Drainage Woes, Illegal Construction & Crime Trouble Kondhwa Residents

Pune Polls: Drainage Woes, Illegal Construction & Crime Trouble Kondhwa Residents

Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day

Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day

Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average

Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average

Lavasa: Discover The Charm Of Italy Just 60 Km From Pune; Its Vibrant Streets, Scenic Lakes &...

Lavasa: Discover The Charm Of Italy Just 60 Km From Pune; Its Vibrant Streets, Scenic Lakes &...