 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RPI City President Nagraj Gaikwad Sacked Over 'Anti-Party Activities'
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RPI City President Nagraj Gaikwad Sacked Over 'Anti-Party Activities' | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Nagraj Gaikwad, has been sacked on charges of being involved in anti-party activities. The decision was taken during the party’s executive body meeting held on Thursday, state executive president Baburao Kadam informed.

Gaikwad was given candidature for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections as a BJP–RPI alliance candidate. However, the alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and RPI (Athawale) was not finalised for the elections. Despite this, Gaikwad’s candidature was retained. The party considered this an anti-party activity, and hence he was removed from the post of city president, Kadam said.

RPI senior leaders Daulat Kharat, district president Vijay Magare, Sanjay Thokal, Rakesh Pandit, Manoj Sareen, Vilas Sonwane and others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad said that he was not involved in any anti-party activity. He stated that he had sought candidature and has now been declared as a BJP–RPI candidate for the municipal corporation elections. He added that he has discussed the issue with party president Ramdas Athawale. The issue has arisen due to a misinterpretation, and he will try to resolve it, Gaikwad said.

