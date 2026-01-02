Nashik: Governor Acharya Devvrat Calls For Natural Farming To Restore Soil Fertility |

Nashik: Excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has rendered the country’s fertile land barren. To restore soil fertility and build a self-reliant India, natural farming has become the need of the hour, asserted Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat.



He was speaking at a Natural Farming Dialogue organised at Sahyadri Farm, Mohadi, in Dindori taluka. Present on the occasion were Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, MP Bhaskar Bhagare, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam, Governor’s Secretary Prashant Naranware, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Managing Director of Sahyadri Farm Vilas Shinde, and agriculture officers.

Clarifying that he had come not as a Governor but as a farmer, Governor Devvrat said the Green Revolution was a necessity of its time, when the soil was fertile. At that time, agricultural scientists recommended the use of 13 kg of urea per hectare.

Today, this quantity has increased manifold, and its adverse effects are now visible. Microorganisms in fertile soil have almost perished. Along with this, the world is facing the problem of rising temperatures, resulting in severe summers in some regions and excessive rainfall in others.



Declining immunity a matter of concern

Traces of fertilisers and pesticides are being found in food grains. Consumption of such food is reducing human immunity and increasing cases of serious diseases, which is a matter of grave concern. The soil’s water-retention capacity has also declined. If all this is to be avoided, there is no alternative to natural farming. Along with this, cattle rearing must be promoted, the Governor said.



He appealed to the Agriculture Department to promote and propagate natural farming, and urged Sahyadri Farm to encourage farmers in the surrounding areas to adopt natural farming practices.



Divisional Commissioner Dr Gedam said that Nashik district is at the forefront of the agricultural sector in the state. Crops are grown over 10 lakh hectares in the district. Nashik’s onion, grapes and wine have received Geographical Indication (GI) status. Various Central and State Government schemes are being implemented effectively in the district.



Meal at the Sabale family’s home

On Thursday evening, Governor Acharya Devvrat enjoyed a traditional meal of nagli bhakri, udad dal and chickpea vegetable at the home of the Sabale family in Pimparkhed village, Dindori taluka. The family was overwhelmed that the First Citizen of the State had dined at their home.



Interaction with villagers at the chavdiAt the chavdi near the Maruti temple in Pimparkhed, the Governor interacted with villagers and explained the importance of tree plantation, cleanliness, natural farming and cattle rearing.

He appealed to citizens to plant trees on family members’ birthdays and nurture them to make the area greener. Many villagers responded positively by raising their hands. He also advised villagers to form groups for cleanliness planning, stating that this would help prevent health-related problems.