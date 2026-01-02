Jalgaon Records 2,783 Farmer Suicides In 25 Years; 2025 Worst Hit | Representational Image

Jalgaon: A large number of farmer suicides are occurring in Jalgaon district. The administration has reported that 2783 farmers have committed suicide in the last 25 years. In the single year of 2025 alone, 200 farmers committed suicide, which is the highest number of suicides in 25 years.

Earlier, Vidarbha was known for farmer suicides. Later, this wave of suicides spread to Jalgaon district. For the first time, in 2001, 9 farmer suicides were recorded in the district. In 2002, there were two suicides, while in 2003 there was one, in 2004 there were 25, and in 2005 there were 24 suicides.

Gradually, the number of farmer suicides started increasing every year. In the five years from 2001 to 2005, 61 farmer suicides were recorded, while in the next five years, from 2006 to 2010, 356 suicides were recorded. \

In the period from 2011 to 2015, 669 suicides were recorded; in the following five years from 2016 to 2020, 807 suicides were recorded, and in the period from 2021 to 2025, 890 farmer suicides were recorded by the administration.

Of these, 200 suicides were recorded in 2025, which is the highest number of farmer suicides in 25 years. Indebtedness is cited as a major reason behind the suicides. Farmers take loans for farming and for their daughters' marriages, and they fail to repay them. This leads to despair, and from that despair, suicides occur.

Although the district administration maintains a record of monthly suicides, it does not record which talukas these suicides occur in. It is necessary to record taluka-wise suicides. This would allow for a precise understanding of how many suicides occurred in each taluka.

Such a record was maintained previously, but it has been discontinued. According to the previous records, farmers have committed suicide in Parola, Amalner, Erandol, and Chalisgaon talukas. Research is also needed to understand why suicides occur only in specific talukas.