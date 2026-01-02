 Revenue Department Tops Bribery Cases In Jalgaon In 2025; Zilla Parishad Second
In the year 2025, the Revenue Department remained at the forefront in accepting bribes, while the Zilla Parishad ranked second. The Anti-Corruption Bureau took seven actions against the Revenue Department, resulting in the arrest of 13 people, while five traps were laid in the Zilla Parishad, involving 6 accused.

Vijay Pathak
Updated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Revenue Department Tops Bribery Cases In Jalgaon In 2025; Zilla Parishad Second

Jalgaon: In the year 2025, the Revenue Department remained at the forefront in accepting bribes, while the Zilla Parishad  ranked second. The Anti-Corruption Bureau took seven actions against the Revenue Department, resulting in the arrest of 13 people, while five traps were laid in the Zilla Parishad, involving 6 accused. This fact became clear during the review of the performance of the Jalgaon Anti-Corruption Bureau for the year 2025.

Government employees in various government offices accept bribes to get citizens' work done. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is working to prevent this. In 2024, 37 cases were registered, and action was taken against 61 accused, while in 2025, 45 cases were registered, and action was taken against 78 accused.

Compared to 2024, there is an increase of 8 cases in 2025. The cases registered in 2025 include 3 from Class I, 6 from Class II, 35 from Class III, 4 from Class IV, 13 other public servants, and 17 private individuals.

In 2025, actions were taken against various departments in Jalgaon district. Seven cases were registered against the Revenue Department during the year, while five cases were registered against the Zilla Parishad.

article-image

Five cases were registered against the Police Department, five against the Electricity Distribution Department, 3 against the Forest Department, 4 against the Education Department, one against the Municipal Corporation, one against the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, one against the Land Records Department, one against the Public Health Department, one against the State Transport Corporation, one against the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, one against the State Excise Department, two against Municipalities, and one against the Public Works Department. These actions were carried out throughout the year under the leadership of Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Thakur.

Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Thakur has appealed to the public to contact the Anti-Corruption Bureau if any government officer or employee, or any private individual acting on their behalf, demands a bribe for getting government work done in any office.

