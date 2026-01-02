Nashik: BJP Ends Dual AB Form Row; Deepak Badgujar Retains Ward 29, Withdraws From Ward 25 | File

Nashik: Amid controversy over the BJP issuing AB forms to two candidates in the same ward, Deepak Badgujar has retained his candidature from Ward No. 29 and, along with his mother Harsha Badgujar, has withdrawn from Ward No. 25 of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. The decision, taken on the last day of withdrawal, is expected to partially ease internal disputes within the BJP.



From Ward No. 25(C) in the New Nashik division, Harsha Sudhakar Badgujar—who had filed her nomination on a BJP ticket—has withdrawn her candidature following Deepak Badgujar’s move. Consequently, Sudhakar Badgujar announced that the BJP has now endorsed Bhagyashree Dhomse from Group C and Prakash Amrutkar from Group D in Ward No. 25.

Meanwhile, Deepak Badgujar will contest as the BJP’s official candidate from Group A of Ward No. 29, where he will face independent candidate Mukesh Shahane.



Shahane to Contest as Independent

For Group A of Ward No. 29, both Deepak Badgujar and Mukesh Shahane had submitted AB forms from the BJP. The Election Officer validated Badgujar’s AB form and declared Shahane’s form invalid. Following this, BJP rebel and former corporator Mukesh Shahane announced that he will contest the election as an independent candidate.



Speaking on the issue, Shahane said, “Some people want dynastic politics. Everyone in one family wants a ticket. I will contest as an independent. I will fight against money power and contest with the strength of the people.” Despite efforts by Minister Girish Mahajan to persuade him, Shahane has stood by his decision to contest independently.

Shirsath–Birari Clash

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Devanand Birari—who was denied a party ticket—and Balkrishna Shirsath, the party’s official candidate, were involved in a major altercation. What began as a verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation on Friday afternoon. The situation was brought under control after police intervention. Subsequently, Birari, whose ticket had been denied by the party, withdrew his candidature.