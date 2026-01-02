VIDEO: BJP Infighting Turns Violent In Nashik During Nomination Withdrawal | Videoscreen grab

Nashik – While political turmoil continues in the state, the internal conflict within the BJP in Nashik has reached a very low level. A major brawl erupted between two factions of the BJP at the New Nashik divisional office on the day of nomination withdrawal for the municipal corporation elections. A fight broke out between the official candidate and leaders of the rebel group, creating tension in the election office premises for some time.

Balakrishna Shirsat, the official BJP candidate for Ward No. 31, was present at the election officer's office. At the same time, Devanand Birari and Vandana Birari, who were unhappy about not getting the candidature, arrived there to withdraw their nominations. The two groups confronted each other. Initially, there was a verbal altercation, but the dispute escalated to such an extent that Shirsat and Birari directly attacked each other, exchanging blows and kicks.

VIDEO: BJP Infighting Turns Violent In Nashik During Nomination Withdrawal pic.twitter.com/5FqKhrd6sW — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 2, 2026

The officers and party workers present were stunned to witness this fight between two senior BJP leaders. Finally, the police intervened and separated the two groups. This incident has exposed the internal factionalism and discontent within the BJP over the distribution of candidatures.

After the fight, Devanand Birari took an aggressive stance. He directly warned, "We will not let Balakrishna Shirsat get a single vote in the ward." On the other hand, Vandana Birari went directly to the Ambad police station and filed a complaint against Shirsat. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

This fight among party workers on the eve of the elections has become a major headache for the BJP. The discontent and factionalism over the distribution of candidatures are likely to hurt the party in the elections.

Attention is now focused on how this internal conflict within the BJP will affect the elections.