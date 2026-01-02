Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Defends Giving Tickets To Candidates With Criminal Backgrounds, Says ‘No One Is Guilty Till Proven’ | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | X - @AjitPawarSpeaks

Pune, Jan 2: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday justified giving tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for civic polls, claiming he himself faced allegations of orchestrating a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and asserting that no one is a criminal till proven guilty.

Response to BJP criticism

On Thursday, Union minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol had criticised Pawar’s NCP for giving tickets to persons with criminal links. Replying to Mohol, Pawar said everyone knows he never supports such elements.

Candidates named in controversy

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has given tickets to Sonali Andekar, daughter-in-law of gang leader Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, and his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar through its ally RPI (Sachin Kharat faction).

All three are accused in the murder of Bandu Andekar’s grandson Ayush Komkar and are currently in jail. The NCP is in alliance with the RPI (Sachin Kharat faction) for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls to be held on January 15.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune | On Murlidhar Mohol's statement, Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says, "I will talk about it in a press conference I will take in Pune... but I want to ask those who are questioning us should see who had helped a person to abscond (a fugitive Criminal) and… pic.twitter.com/5DIvGnfwcQ — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

‘No one is guilty until proven’

“I will come up with a list of candidates who have been given the tickets by NCP, and other alliance partners including RPI (Sachin Kharat faction),” Pawar said.

“Everybody knows that allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam were levelled against me. Today, I am in power alongside those who made those allegations. Can a person be labelled guilty even before it is proved,” he said.

VIDEO | Pune: During a press conference, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) says, “As you know, the process for the elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra has begun... Some seats have been elected unopposed, while in many… pic.twitter.com/fIonxWPlL8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2026

Reference to absconding gangster

In an apparent reference to gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who fled the country amid a firing case against him, Pawar asked who helped the person to escape.

Allegations of civic irregularities

Addressing a press conference in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pawar alleged irregularities in the local civic body, which had been pushed into debt.

“This municipal corporation was once known as the richest in Asia. It even received awards as the best city of India when NCP was in power and achieved many such milestones. Yet, despite being so wealthy, it was never pushed into debt,” he said.

Pune, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says, “A valid issue has been raised. Let me be clear. No one can tamper with EVMs. That is completely wrong. These days, whenever there is a defeat, people start blaming irregularities. To tamper with such large machines, one… pic.twitter.com/pBG9Lq3Aoj — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2026

Declining deposits under BJP rule

“Over the past few years, deposits have been steadily declining. Deposits worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore have been depleted. Fine, that may be so, but at least show work that matches this expenditure,” he said.

From 2017 to 2022, BJP was in power in PCMC. Since 2022, it is under a government-appointed administrator.

Promise of probe if NCP returns to power

“If the NCP comes in power, a probe will be initiated into all these irregularities,” the deputy CM said.

