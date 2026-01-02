Pune Civic Polls: 1,165 Candidates In Fray After Withdrawal Of 969 Nominations | File Photo

Following the completion of the candidate withdrawal process for the Pune Municipal Corporation general elections, around 2,134 nomination papers were filed across 41 wards, and 969 candidates withdrew their nominations. As a result, 1,165 candidates remain in the electoral fray.

After the withdrawals, several wards are set to witness direct contests, while others will see multi-cornered battles. The withdrawal process has altered political equations in many areas, and the presence of candidates from major political parties, along with independent and rebel candidates, is expected to make the elections more competitive.

Ward-wise data shows that Ward No. 27 has the highest number of candidates, with all 66 nominees staying in the race, as not a single candidate withdrew. In contrast, Ward No. 35 will see comparatively low competition, with only seven candidates remaining after withdrawals.

In other wards, the withdrawal process has significantly altered electoral equations. In Ward No. 1, 31 out of 64 candidates withdrew, leaving 33 candidates in the fray. Ward No. 2 saw 29 withdrawals out of 70 nominations, with 41 candidates contesting. In Ward No. 6, 25 of the 68 candidates withdrew, leaving 43 in the race. Ward No. 3 recorded the highest number of withdrawals, with 35 out of 56 candidates stepping aside, resulting in just 21 candidates remaining.

Several wards are still set for keen contests. In Ward No. 15, 51 of the 89 candidates withdrew, leaving 38 contenders. Ward No. 24 has 39 candidates after 54 withdrawals from a total of 93 nominations. Ward No. 26 has 40 candidates in the fray after withdrawals.

Wards No. 25 (32 candidates), 27 (66 candidates), and 28 (43 candidates) witnessed no withdrawals at all, setting the stage for intense multi-cornered contests. Overall, the post-withdrawal scenario has brought greater clarity to Pune’s political landscape. Candidates from the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena-led alliance will be facing each other in most wards, while rebel and independent candidates are expected to add to the excitement in several constituencies.

As campaigning enters its final phase, the coming days are expected to be crucial in shaping the political future of Pune.