Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray

Pune, Jan 02: With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations over, speculation about a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections has come to an end. It is now clear that no alliance has been formed, and Shiv Sena will contest the civic polls independently.

110 Shiv Sena candidates in PMC race

Addressing a press conference, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said Shiv Sena has fielded a total of 110 candidates in the PMC elections. She stated that the party had issued AB forms to 123 candidates, of which 12 withdrew their nominations for various reasons, leaving 110 candidates in the final contest.

Pimpri-Chinchwad polls also to be contested alone

Gorhe clarified that Shiv Sena will also fight the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections on its own. On alliance talks with the BJP, she said Shiv Sena had been open to an alliance from the beginning, but differences over seat-sharing could not be resolved. As a result, the party decided to go solo in both civic body elections.

Manifesto to outline five-year development plan

She further announced that Shiv Sena will soon release its election manifesto for Pune city. The manifesto will outline the party’s vision for the city’s overall development along with a detailed plan for the next five years.

Campaign to begin with temple visit

The Shiv Sena’s campaign will formally begin on Friday, with Industries Minister Uday Samant offering prayers at Dagadusheth Ganpati, followed by an intensive campaign across the city.

Focus on development work, says Gorhe

Responding to questions on why the alliance did not materialise, Gorhe said Shiv Sena believes in looking ahead rather than focusing on past events.

She added that the party would highlight development works carried out in Pune through the Urban Development Department and present them before the citizens.

Eknath Shinde to address rally

Meanwhile, to strengthen the campaign of Shiv Sena candidates in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a public rally in Pune on the 9th. Several MLAs from different parts of the state are also expected to campaign in the city.

