 Pune Civic Polls: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, Shrikant Jagtap Elected Unopposed From PMC Ward 35
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday opened its account in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections after Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed from Ward No. 35, Suncity–Manikbaug.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Pune Civic Polls: BJP's Manjusha Nagpure, Shrikant Jagtap Elected Unopposed From PMC Ward 35 | Anand Chaini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday opened its account in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections after Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed from Ward No. 35, Suncity–Manikbaug. 

The two candidates secured victory without polling after their opponents withdrew from the contest clearing the way for an uncontested win.This is consecutive time since the 2017 civic elections that Manjusha  has been elected unopposed in PMC.

Shrikant Jagtap has been elected unopposed from the Ward No. 35-D (General) constituency. His election was confirmed after rival candidate Nitin Gaikwad withdrew his nomination from the contest. With Gaikwad’s withdrawal, Jagtap secured a clear victory without facing an election. Jagtap would be a corporator for the second time. First time he was elected as a corporator in 2017.

The uncontested win is being seen as an encouraging start for the BJP in the civic election race. Meanwhile, on the first day of withdrawals, Thursday, as many as 67 candidates withdrew from the race. The deadline for the withdrawing was set for Friday (January 2) at 3 pm.

Elections to the PMC are being held for 165 seats across 41 wards. The last date for filing nominations was December 30, followed by scrutiny on December 31, during which 174 nomination papers were rejected. The withdrawal process began on Thursday and was concluded today.

