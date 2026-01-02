VIDEO: IndiGo Flight From Pune To Hyderabad Diverted To Bengaluru; Stranded Passengers Left In Limbo | Videoscreengrab

Pune: Another instance of chaos involving IndiGo Airlines has come to light. On Friday, an IndiGo flight that departed from Pune for Hyderabad was diverted to Bengaluru for some reason, instead of landing at its scheduled destination. However, after landing in Bengaluru, the flight did not proceed to Hyderabad, causing passengers to lose their patience.

After a long wait at the Bengaluru airport, a heated argument ensued between IndiGo staff and passengers due to the lack of clear information about the flight. Many passengers had connecting flights, which caused them significant inconvenience. Passengers expressed their strong displeasure.

VIDEO: IndiGo Flight From Pune To Hyderabad Diverted To Bengaluru; Stranded Passengers Left In Limbo pic.twitter.com/Tl89nQXwH9 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 2, 2026

Passengers have accused IndiGo management of failing to provide proper information and alternative arrangements. This incident disrupted the travel plans of many. IndiGo Airlines has not yet issued an official statement.

Moreover, due to operational reasons, IndiGo has temporarily cancelled some scheduled flights to and from Pune from December 15 to December 31.

As per data shared by AAI, affected flights include Guwahati–Pune (6E 746) and Pune–Chennai (6E 918), Varanasi–Pune (6E 6884) and Pune–Varanasi (6E 497), Bengaluru–Pune (6E 6876) and Pune–Bengaluru (6E 6877).

Read Also Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average

“The cancellations are scheduled till December end. We are coordinating closely with the airline to ensure that the temporary suspension of these services does not cause inconvenience to passengers,” said AAI officials.

“We are constantly coordinating with the airline to ensure that passengers who have booked tickets on these flights are either refunded or provided with alternate travel options complying with the airline’s rules. Although these are scheduled cancellations, we have clearly informed the airline that passengers should not face any inconvenience because of them,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director.