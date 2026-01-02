Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average | Anand Chaini

Pune: The biting cold that set in after sunset persisted for almost the entire month of December. As a result, this December saw the lowest average minimum temperature recorded in the city in a decade, with an average of 10.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Shivaji Nagar.

Cold winds from the north, clear skies, and dry weather contributed to the increased chill in the air. Except for a few days, the city and its surrounding areas experienced cold weather for almost the entire month of December. The minimum temperature consistently remained below 10 degrees Celsius.

On December 21, the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far, 6.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Haveli. Even before that, the minimum temperature in some parts of the city had dropped to 7 degrees Celsius.

A review of the data from the Meteorological Department over the past decade shows that in Shivaji Nagar, the average minimum temperature in December was recorded below 12 degrees Celsius in only two years, 2016 and 2018. In the remaining years, the temperature ranged between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.

However, due to the prolonged cold this year, the average minimum temperature decreased significantly compared to last year. Last year, the average temperature in December was 14.9 degrees Celsius, while this year it was 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, this December saw approximately 20 days with minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. This December also set a record for the number of days with single-digit minimum temperatures in the city. Therefore, this December has proven to be the coldest in the last decade.

“Temperatures fluctuate. However, this December, the influence of cold and dry winds from the north lasted for a longer period. Also, the sky remained clear for many days. This resulted in a decrease in the average minimum temperature,” said Indian Meteorological Department scientist S. D. Sanap.

Year-wise data

Year……Temperature (degrees Celsius)

2014 – 12

2015 – 13.4

2016 – 11.6

2017 – 13.4

2018 – 11.9

2019 – 16.7

2020 – 13.8

2021 – 14.4

2022 – 14.4

2023 – 14.3

2024 – 14.9

2025 – 10.5