 Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average

Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average

The biting cold that set in after sunset persisted for almost the entire month of December. As a result, this December saw the lowest average minimum temperature recorded in the city in a decade, with an average of 10.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Shivaji Nagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average | Anand Chaini

Pune: The biting cold that set in after sunset persisted for almost the entire month of December. As a result, this December saw the lowest average minimum temperature recorded in the city in a decade, with an average of 10.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Shivaji Nagar.

Cold winds from the north, clear skies, and dry weather contributed to the increased chill in the air. Except for a few days, the city and its surrounding areas experienced cold weather for almost the entire month of December. The minimum temperature consistently remained below 10 degrees Celsius. 

On December 21, the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far, 6.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Haveli. Even before that, the minimum temperature in some parts of the city had dropped to 7 degrees Celsius.

A review of the data from the Meteorological Department over the past decade shows that in Shivaji Nagar, the average minimum temperature in December was recorded below 12 degrees Celsius in only two years, 2016 and 2018. In the remaining years, the temperature ranged between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius. 

FPJ Shorts
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Karnataka Survey Shows Strong Voter Confidence In EVMs Over Ballot Papers, Undercutting Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Claims
Karnataka Survey Shows Strong Voter Confidence In EVMs Over Ballot Papers, Undercutting Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Claims
Read Also
Rajasthan Royals To Play Home Matches At Pune’s MCA Stadium In IPL 2026
article-image

However, due to the prolonged cold this year, the average minimum temperature decreased significantly compared to last year. Last year, the average temperature in December was 14.9 degrees Celsius, while this year it was 10.5 degrees Celsius. 

Furthermore, this December saw approximately 20 days with minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. This December also set a record for the number of days with single-digit minimum temperatures in the city. Therefore, this December has proven to be the coldest in the last decade.

“Temperatures fluctuate. However, this December, the influence of cold and dry winds from the north lasted for a longer period. Also, the sky remained clear for many days. This resulted in a decrease in the average minimum temperature,” said Indian Meteorological Department scientist S. D. Sanap. 

Read Also
MPSC Row: Protests Erupt In Pune As PSI Aspirants Demand Age Limit Relaxation; Rohit Pawar, Satej...
article-image

Year-wise data 

Year……Temperature (degrees Celsius)

2014 – 12

2015 – 13.4

2016 – 11.6

2017 – 13.4

2018 – 11.9

2019 – 16.7

2020 – 13.8

2021 – 14.4

2022 – 14.4

2023 – 14.3

2024 – 14.9

2025 – 10.5

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day

Nashik Police Launch Anti-Addiction Drive At KTHM College On Police Foundation Day

Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average

Pune Records Coldest December In A Decade With 10.5°C Average

Lavasa: Discover The Charm Of Italy Just 60 Km From Pune; Its Vibrant Streets, Scenic Lakes &...

Lavasa: Discover The Charm Of Italy Just 60 Km From Pune; Its Vibrant Streets, Scenic Lakes &...

MPSC Row: Protests Erupt In Pune As PSI Aspirants Demand Age Limit Relaxation; Rohit Pawar, Satej...

MPSC Row: Protests Erupt In Pune As PSI Aspirants Demand Age Limit Relaxation; Rohit Pawar, Satej...

Nashik Police Extern 125 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Civic Polls

Nashik Police Extern 125 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Civic Polls