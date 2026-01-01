 Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Confirms NCP Talks With Shiv Sena On Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Poll Seat Sharing
Pune

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Confirms NCP Talks With Shiv Sena On Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Poll Seat Sharing

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said NCP is in talks with Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) for seat sharing in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. While NCP allies with Shiv Sena and BJP in Mahayuti, alliances blur as parties join rival camps. Nominations ended Dec 30; final candidate list out Jan 3. Elections are on Jan 15 with counting next day.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that his NCP is in talks with the Shiv Sena, led by his peer Eknath Shinde, over seat sharing for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.

He was speaking to reporters after paying tribute at the 'Jay Stambh' (victory pillar) near Pune on the 208th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

Pawar said that although they are in touch with Shiv Sena over seats, the picture will be clearer after the scrutiny of nomination papers and withdrawals by candidates. Earlier, the party had said that it had tied up with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) for the two municipal corporations.

NCP and Shiv Sena are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti, along with the BJP, while the NCP (SP) belongs to the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, in this year's civic polls, state-level alliances have blurred with parties joining hands with rival camps in several cities.

The nomination process for the January 15 polls began on December 23 and ended on December 30, while January 2 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

Asked about tickets given to some candidates with criminal backgrounds, Pawar said they had stitched up an alliance with RPI (Sachin Kharat faction), and it was their call to nominate candidates as per their choice.

Tickets were given to Sonali Andekar, daughter-in-law of gang leader Suryakant, alias Bandu Andekar, and his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar in Pune.

"We have already forged an alliance with RPI (Sachin Kharat faction). We are contesting in alliance with NCP (SP) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are also having talks with Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. Possibly, we will come to an understanding over some seats with Shiv Sena for these civic bodies," he said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

