Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus-Truck Collision On Aarey Colony Road Disrupts Traffic On 1st Day Of 2026; Video Viral |

Mumbai: Traffic movement was briefly disrupted on Mumbai's Aarey Colony Road in the early hours of Thursday after a BEST bus collided with a truck near Aarey Unit No. 16 (Dindoshi), on the first day of 2026. The incident occurred during the morning hours, leading to slow-moving traffic in the area for nearly an hour. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Videos of the accident surfaced on social media by local news portal, MumbaiTV, showing the bus and truck blocking a portion of the road as commuters navigated through the congestion. Traffic personnel were deployed to regulate movement and ensure normal flow was restored at the earliest.

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update

The Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed the incident through a public update. “Traffic to Aarey Unit No. 16 (Dindoshi) is moving slowly due to a truck and bus accident,” the police said in a message posted around 9 am. An hour later, authorities announced that the situation had been brought under control, stating, “Now traffic is clear.”

Accident Comes Days After Bhandup Tragedy

The incident has drawn attention as it comes just days after a fatal BEST bus accident near Bhandup railway station on the night of December 29, 2025. In that incident, a BEST bus rammed into a group of passengers standing in a queue on Bhandup Station Road, killing four people and injuring nine others. CCTV footage of the crash had captured the moments when the bus ploughed into the unsuspecting commuters around 10 pm, a peak hour for office-goers returning home.

The bus involved in the Bhandup tragedy was a 9-metre air-conditioned Olectra electric bus operating on a wet lease for BEST and was plying on Route 606, which connects Nagardas Nagar and Bhandup station. Following the crash, Bhandup police and senior officials rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to nearby hospitals and cordoned off the road to prevent further mishaps.

Confirming the casualties in the earlier incident, Deputy Police Commissioner Hemra Singh Rajput had said, “Four people have died and nine others have been injured in the incident. The bus driver has been taken into custody.”

