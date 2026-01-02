VIDEO: 'Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, No Other Language Will Be Imposed,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, reiterating that only Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Pune, Jan 2: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asserted that only Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra and no other language will be imposed.

Opposition to Indian languages questioned

Speaking at the inauguration of the 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All-India Marathi literary meet) at Satara, he, however, also said it was wrong to oppose other Indian languages while rolling out the red carpet for foreign languages such as French and Spanish.

Background of Hindi language controversy

Last year, the BJP-led government revoked its decision to introduce Hindi as a third language from the first standard in schools in Maharashtra following intense protests, and set up a committee to examine the issue.

Three-language formula debate continues

The issue of language compulsion is being widely debated, Fadnavis noted in his speech.

“As chief minister, I want to clearly state that in Maharashtra, only Marathi is compulsory. No other language is compulsory. However, there were differing opinions regarding the three-language formula. Students have the freedom to learn any Indian language of their choice. The only question was from which standard the third language should be introduced,” he said.

Reference to MVA government report

A report prepared during the MVA government recommended making Hindi compulsory from the first standard, and his government initially pursued this proposal, Fadnavis said, referring to the controversy.



“But there was a widespread debate and opposition to making the language compulsory from the first standard. Therefore, a committee headed by Narendra Jadhav has been constituted,” he added.

Jadhav committee report awaited

The Jadhav committee’s report was in the final stage and the government will take an appropriate decision after it is submitted, said the chief minister.

“However, I would like to reiterate that in Maharashtra, only Marathi is compulsory and no other language,” he added.

Call for equal respect to Indian languages

“I would also like to ruefully point out that we roll out the red carpet for languages like English, French and Spanish. Our stand towards these languages is welcoming as these are international languages. But it is inappropriate to welcome international languages while opposing Indian languages. I believe our Indian languages should also be accorded the same respect, and that is our stand,” he said.

Marathi’s classical language status highlighted

The long struggle to get the ‘Abhijat Bhasha’ (classical language) tag for Marathi finally bore fruit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the struggle and Marathi was granted the status which it always deserved, said Fadnavis.

Aim to achieve nationwide acceptance for Marathi

But Marathi-speakers must not be content yet, he said. “Now, the aim is to achieve ‘lok manyata’ (popular acceptance) for Marathi across the country,” the CM added.

Reference to Emergency-era literary meet

Fadnavis also referred to the Marathi literary meet held at Satara during the Emergency, presided over by eminent writer and scholar Durga Bhagwat.

“A resolution was passed then, condemning the Emergency. Her statement during the Sammelan was particularly important. She said that binding literature with rules is not only laughable but dangerous as well. This statement became a headline,” he noted.

Freedom of expression must be preserved

“I believe that as long as we preserve the freedom of thought, expression, literature, and counter-thought, no harm will come. No matter how often someone claims that the Constitution is in danger. Our Constitution is extremely strong. Nobody can suppress the freedoms guaranteed by it. They will always remain intact,” the CM added.

