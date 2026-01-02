Pune Railway Expansion: 6 New Platforms, 60 More Trains, 2 Satellite Stations Planned In 5-Year Master Plan |

Along with extending the length of the platforms at Pune station, work will also be done on six new platforms. This will double the passenger handling capacity of Pune station. Currently, the number of trains originating from Pune station is 50, and this number will be increased by 60 to 110 in five years.



In addition, 198 coaches will be added to 75 trains running from Pune. This will benefit approximately 20,000 passengers. The 60 new trains will benefit approximately 150,000 passengers.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has decided to increase the capacity of 48 major railway stations in the country. This includes Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur stations in Maharashtra. While developing Pune station, significant work will be done on infrastructure.

Due to space constraints in the development of Pune station, the railway administration will develop two satellite stations and increase their capacity as well. Along with this, mega coaching terminals will be built at Alandi (on the Satara railway line), Uruli, and Phursungi. This will ensure that even if the number of trains running from Pune increases in the future, it will not put a strain on Pune station.

“This is the railway's master plan. In five years, not only Pune but also the surrounding stations will see a significant increase in infrastructure. This will benefit passengers. The number of trains and coaches will be increased significantly. This will help reduce the number of waiting list tickets,” said Hemantkumar Behera, Public Relations Officer, Railway Department, Pune

These works will be carried out at the stations

Pune Station: Construction of 6 new platforms, extension of existing platforms



Hadapsar: Work is underway to increase the length of 3 platforms



Khadki: Increasing the height and length of platforms 3 and 4

Alandi: New coaching terminal: Construction of 9 additional platforms, 8 maintenance lines (pit lines) and 8 stabling lines for waiting trains

Uruli (Mega Terminus): 10 platforms, 4 EMU (local train) platforms, 10 maintenance lines (pit lines) and 10 stabling lines for waiting trains

Phursungi: Construction of 5 new stabling lines for waiting trains