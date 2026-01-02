 'When We Have Bad Neighbours, We Will Exercise Right To Defend Our People,' Says EAM S Jaishankar - VIDEO
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated India will defend itself against a hostile neighbor, implicitly Pakistan, citing persistent terrorism. He emphasized India’s right to act independently, highlighted the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty due to ongoing threats, and noted that good neighborliness is reciprocal, with kindness extended only to non-harmful neighbors.

N Chithra Updated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
EAM S Jaishankar | ANI

Chennai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday made it clear that India will exercise the right to defend her people against a bad neighbour.

“You can also have bad neighbours. Unfortunately, we do. When you have bad neighbours, if you look to the one to the west, if a country decides that it will deliberately, persistently, and unrepentantly continue with terrorism, we have a right to defend our people against terrorism. We will exercise that right,” Jaishankar said at the IIT Madras in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

Interacting with students after launching the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, the Minister, said, “How we exercise that right [to defend] is up to us. Nobody can tell us what we should or should not do. We will do whatever we have to do to defend ourselves.”

According to him, if you have a neighbour who is good to you or at least who is not harmful to you, your natural instinct is to be kind, to help that neighbour, “and that’s what we do as a country.”

