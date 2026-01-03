Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3

Devotees arrive at Sangam to attend Magh Mela 2026 ahead of Paush Purnima on the eve of Paush Purnima 'Magh Mela 2026', in Prayagraj on Friday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Prayagraj: The annual Magh Mela at the Sangam in Prayagraj will begin on January 3 with the Paush Purnima bathing festival and will continue until February 15, culminating on Mahashivratri. The month-long religious congregation marks the start of Kalpvas, a traditional period of austerity, discipline and spiritual practice observed on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna.

This year, the Magh Mela administration expects participation from more than 4 lakh Kalpvasis, a significant increase compared to previous years. Kalpvasis traditionally reside in temporary tents on the riverbanks for the entire duration of the mela, following strict routines of daily bathing, prayer, fasting and meditation despite harsh winter conditions.

The mela area has been transformed into a large temporary settlement on the sandy stretch of the Sangam. Religious orders, including Dandi sadhus, Ramanandi saints, Khalsa sects and other spiritual institutions, have established camps across multiple sectors. Various religious discourses and spiritual activities are scheduled throughout the mela period.

To manage the rising number of Kalpvasis, the mela administration has, for the first time, developed a separate residential zone named Prayagwal Nagar, spread across nearly 950 bighas. The new settlement has been established across the

Ganga near the Nagvasuki Temple. According to officials, the decision was taken after consultations with pilgrimage priests and stakeholders to ensure better accommodation and crowd management.

Additional tents have also been arranged in different sectors, keeping in mind the age and physical condition of Kalpvasis. Camps have been located close to the riverbanks to minimise walking distance for daily ritual bathing.

The administration has prioritised sanitation and cleanliness across the mela area, including Kalpvas camps. Single-use plastic is being discouraged, and special arrangements such as night bonfires have been made to protect elderly Kalpvasis from cold wave conditions.

Major bathing dates

Paush Purnima – January 3

Makar Sankranti – January 14

Mauni Amavasya – January 18

Basant Panchami – January 23

Maghi Purnima – February 1

Mahashivratri – February 15