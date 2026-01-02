UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders School Closure Till January 5 As Cold Wave Intensifies

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: With the cold wave tightening its grip across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued a series of directives to district administrations to ensure public safety and relief for vulnerable sections.

Taking note of the severe cold conditions, the Chief Minister ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 till January 5. The directive applies to all educational institutions affiliated with ICSE, CBSE, UP Board and other boards across the state.

CM Yogi instructed officials to remain actively present in the field to closely monitor the impact of the cold wave and ensure timely relief measures. He directed district authorities to make adequate arrangements for blankets and night bonfires in all districts to protect people from extreme cold.

Emphasising care for the homeless and vulnerable, the Chief Minister said no person should be allowed to sleep in the open. He instructed officials to ensure that all night shelters are fully functional and equipped with necessary facilities, including warmth, bedding and basic amenities.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to regularly inspect night shelters and ensure that all required arrangements are in place without any lapse. He stressed that negligence in providing relief during the cold wave will not be tolerated.

In the state capital Lucknow, sunlight remained elusive till 3 pm, while icy winds added to the chill. Fog severely disrupted air traffic, with an Air India flight circling the city 17 times before it was eventually diverted to Delhi due to poor visibility.

Rail and air services were badly affected across the state. More than 100 trains were running late in Gorakhpur and other cities, while over 10 flights were cancelled and several others delayed. Cold-related health issues also surged. In Kanpur, 65 heart attack patients were admitted to the cardiology department, while 15 brain stroke patients were brought to Hallet Hospital emergency. In Fatehpur, a labourer died due to extreme cold.

Dense fog also triggered multiple road accidents. In Etawah, a collision between two trucks led to a fire, trapping the driver inside the cabin, who was burnt alive. In Hardoi, a Creta car rammed into a sugarcane-laden trolley, injuring four people. In Barabanki, two bike riders were killed in a road accident.

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a sharp drop in temperatures over the past few days, with cold winds and dense fog affecting daily life in several regions. The state government said it is closely monitoring the situation and will take further steps if required.