UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples | ANI

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, seeking peace, prosperity and welfare for the nation and Uttar Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning to attend the Pratishtha Dwadashi programme and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Soon after, both leaders proceeded to Hanuman Garhi, where they paid obeisance to Sankat Mochan Hanuman.

The two leaders then visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and offered prayers at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple and the Ram Darbar. They performed the aarti, circumambulated the temple premises and prayed for the progress and well-being of the country and the state.

Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and the recitation of Vedic mantras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ceremonially hoisted the religious flag atop the spire of the Maa Annapurna Temple.

As they emerged from the temple complex, devotees welcomed them with loud chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the gathering by waving to the crowd and blessing children, as an atmosphere of devotion and religious fervour prevailed across Ayodhya.