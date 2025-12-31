 UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples

Rajnath Singh arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning to attend the Pratishtha Dwadashi programme and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Soon after, both leaders proceeded to Hanuman Garhi, where they paid obeisance to Sankat Mochan Hanuman.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples | ANI

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, seeking peace, prosperity and welfare for the nation and Uttar Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning to attend the Pratishtha Dwadashi programme and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Soon after, both leaders proceeded to Hanuman Garhi, where they paid obeisance to Sankat Mochan Hanuman.

The two leaders then visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and offered prayers at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple and the Ram Darbar. They performed the aarti, circumambulated the temple premises and prayed for the progress and well-being of the country and the state.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Push To Make Uttar Pradesh A Water-Secure State
article-image

Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and the recitation of Vedic mantras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ceremonially hoisted the religious flag atop the spire of the Maa Annapurna Temple.

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples
'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit
'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Best Wishes To People On New Year's Eve
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post
'Light Of My Life': Virat Kohli Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma, Shares Loved-Up Instagram Post

As they emerged from the temple complex, devotees welcomed them with loud chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the gathering by waving to the crowd and blessing children, as an atmosphere of devotion and religious fervour prevailed across Ayodhya.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Offer Prayers At Ayodhya Temples

'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit

'Won’t Allow Puja If Police Used': Shantanu Thakur On Abhishek Banerjee’s January 9 Visit

PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18

PM Modi Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 18

'IndiGo’s ₹10,000 Vouchers Grossly Inadequate': Consumer Rights Organisation To File Class...

'IndiGo’s ₹10,000 Vouchers Grossly Inadequate': Consumer Rights Organisation To File Class...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Concludes Kolkata Visit, Charts BJP’s 2026 Assembly Election...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Concludes Kolkata Visit, Charts BJP’s 2026 Assembly Election...