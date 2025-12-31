UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Push To Make Uttar Pradesh A Water-Secure State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is undertaking a historic initiative to position itself as a frontrunner in water security and sustainable development. The state government has set a clear target to ensure 50 percent safe reuse of wastewater by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, enabling its use across agriculture, industry, and other sectors.

To achieve this, a comprehensive policy framework, phased action plan, and a strong implementation mechanism are being put in place. This initiative will not only mark a milestone in water conservation but will also lay a solid foundation for secure and sustainable water management for future generations.

Under the Chief Minister’s vision, wastewater will no longer be treated as a burden but as a valuable economic resource. As per the proposed policy, treated water will be utilised for municipal operations, industrial use, agriculture, and non-potable domestic purposes. This will significantly reduce pressure on groundwater resources and strengthen environmental balance.

A senior official associated with the state’s river and water management programme stated that unprecedented efforts have been undertaken for river conservation under the Chief Minister’s leadership. Alongside this, a clear roadmap for wastewater management has been prepared.

Phase One (2025–2030):

In areas where sewage treatment plants and collection infrastructure already exist, the target is to reuse 50 percent of wastewater.

Phase Two (2030–2035):

Capacity expansion in these areas will ensure 100 percent reuse of wastewater.

Phase Three (Up to 2045):

In regions currently lacking treatment and collection systems, infrastructure will be developed in stages—first achieving 30 percent reuse, then 50 percent, and ultimately 100 percent.

The core objective of this policy is to reduce growing pressure on water resources, strengthen environmental protection, and ensure sustainable development in both urban and rural areas. The initiative is environmentally beneficial and will also deliver long-term economic gains for the state.

Officials associated with the programme emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is steadily emerging as a national model in water conservation and water management. The state is now set to convert wastewater into a key driver of development.

On the Chief Minister’s directions, separate strategies are being developed for urban, rural, and non-potable applications. Along with water conservation, the initiative will promote economic growth. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is shaping up to become a benchmark model in water management.